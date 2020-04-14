Family can shop for PG members at discounted prices at FairPrice

FairPrice is further safeguarding its Pioneer Generation (PG) members during the circuit breaker period by allowing their family members to buy groceries at discounted prices on their behalf on Mondays and Wednesdays.

This helps protect seniors, who are encouraged to stay home during this period. The scheme will be in effect from tomorrow till May 4.

PG members enjoy a three per cent discount at all FairPrice outlets when they shop on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Family members of those with the PG card have to present it to get them the discount.

To shop during the Priority Shopping Hour, PG members will still need to be present to gain entry to all FairPrice stores.

Their family members will not be allowed to use the PG card to gain entry during the Priority Shopping Hour, which is the first hour of each FairPrice store's normal operating hours every Monday.

At stores that operate 24-hours, the dedicated hour will be from 7am to 8am.