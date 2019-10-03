Family court applications now faster and easier to file online

Family court applications can now be filed through iFAMS.

It will be cheaper and easier to file various family court applications, such as that for deputyship powers, through an electronic case management system.

The deputyship powers can be sought through the Integrated Family Application Management System (iFAMS) Mental Capacity Act Module, the Family Justice Courts (FJC) announced yesterday.

Under the Mental Capacity Act, a deputy is a court-appointed individual, often a family member, who is granted specific powers to make decisions for the welfare of the person who lacks mental capacity.

The new system allows for straightforward and uncontested deputyship applications to be filed using a simplified track.

Under this, an applicant can go to the iFAMS portal to apply for certain deputyship powers, such as to withdraw money from the bank account of the person who has lost mental capacity, to pay for his expenses.

It costs $40 to file an application under iFAMS.

Before this, applicants would have to travel to a CrimsonLogic Service Bureau, located at the Supreme Court Building and at Chinatown Point, to file the application.

It used to cost $150 to $200 to file an application for a similar case under the old system. Additionally, the processing time is now faster.

With the iFAMS system, within three weeks from the time an application is filed, an order is issued, down from two to three months previously.

Other groups of court users will also benefit from new modules in the iFAMS system.

They include those who defaulted on their maintenance payments, were ordered to pay up and bring their proof of payment to court.

REMOTE MODULE

But under the iFAMS Remote Show Payment module, they can now take a picture of their proof of payment, such as a bank transfer, and submit it through the portal.

This new iFAMS module will be piloted from this month for six months for some cases, such as those who cannot attend court as they are travelling overseas for work.

Maintenance is a form of financial support and different groups can apply for it under the Women's Charter.

There is also the new iFAMS Offer to Resolve module where parties can ask for a specified sum in maintenance after the application for maintenance is filed.