Family donates organs of man who died after motorbike accident

Mr Soh Kian Hoon, a truck driver, died in hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle in Penjuru Road last week.

The family of a 47-year-old pedestrian who died after a traffic accident has donated his organs to six people.

Mr Soh Kian Hoon, a truck driver, was allegedly hit by a motorcycle at Penjuru Road at 6.15am last Wednesday.

His sister, who wanted to be known only as Ms Soh, told Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao that his corneas, liver, kidneys and heart were donated.

"My younger brother's organs are in good condition. It would be a pity to cremate them when they can save other people," she said.

The police said Mr Soh was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he died.

The male motorcyclist, 40, has been arrested.

Ms Soh said their mother eventually agreed to the organ donations after much persuasion.

"It felt comforting to know that my brother's heart will continue beating. His love remains with us," she added.

Mr Soh, who has three older sisters, leaves behind his wife and two daughters, aged 17 and 15.

Another sister, Ms Joycelyn Soh, said on Facebook that seeing him being taken into the operating theatre filled her with unbearable grief.

"You are our hero, we will always remember you," she wrote. - RY-ANNE LIM