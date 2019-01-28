Family, friends, colleagues and fans bid goodbye to Aloysius Pang

Corporal First Class (NS) Pang was accorded a military funeral, with his coffin draped with the state flag.

She clung on to the framed image minutes after she had said her final goodbye, almost inconsolable as she held the picture of her youngest child tight to her chest while her oldest, Mr Jefferson Pang, supported her at the Mandai Crematorium.

He had spoken of the special bond his mother shared with her youngest son, his actor-brother Aloysius Pang, in a eulogy at a memorial service earlier, revealing how she doted on him, going through his scripts and accompanying him to sets.

Corporal First Class (NS) Pang, 28, died on Wednesday last week at a hospital in Hamilton, New Zealand, after sustaining serious injuries while repairing a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer during a military exercise. The Ministry of Defence has convened an independent Committee of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

Speaking on behalf of the family at the memorial held at 82A MacPherson Lane, Mr Jefferson Pang revealed his mother was the first to see his brother when he was conscious at the hospital on Jan 21, following surgery after the Jan 19 incident.

She was crying a lot when she saw him in pain, Mr Jefferson Pang said: "Aloysius' kryptonite is actually my mother's tears. When she cries, he will cry with her...

"When mum was crying by his bed, the first reply that he gave was, 'Mum don't cry. If you cry I will cry too, and I am in a lot of pain. I will recover in a couple of days, and I will take you to the New Zealand casino.'"

He said while his brother was in so much pain, "his first priority was still mum".

Fellow actors, fans and members of the public continued to stream in yesterday on the second day of the wake.

Colleagues shared anecdotes and paid tribute to Mr Pang, describing him as a kind and thoughtful man who was passionate about his craft.

Some fans were so overcome with grief that they fainted.

Actress Kym Ng, said in her eulogy: "Why do I love Aloysius? He was very sensible, always very thoughtful, dedicated to his friends and his work. I will miss you Aloysius, your smile, your big eyes, and the gentleness in your voice when you talk. Farewell."

A crowd made up of family members, friends, celebrities and fans accompanied the hearse as it left MacPherson Lane for the crematorium.

At Mandai, around 300 personnel from the Artillery formation were present, saluting their fallen comrade, and eight servicemen from the Singapore Armed Forces carried the coffin into the service hall, accompanied by around a hundred people.

Shortly after the service, the Last Post ceremony, involving the firing of three shots by six servicemen, took place, followed by a minute's silence.

Recalling how Mr Pang had helped counsel her children when they were going through a rebellious phase, actress Hong Huifang, said: "Aloysius, you are the son every parent wants."