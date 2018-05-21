Family fun at Cold Storage Kids Run

The Cold Storage Kids Run attacted more than 15,000 people, including triplets Lau Yan Chen, Lau Yan Xi and Lau Da Ning.

The Cold Storage Kids Run attacted more than 15,000 people, including triplets Lau Yan Chen, Lau Yan Xi and Lau Da Ning.

More than 15,000 people woke up bright and early yesterday to take part in the Cold Storage Kids Run, held at Palawan Green Sentosa.

Children, together with family and friends, took part in events across nine categories, including the competitive Dash races and non-competitive Fruity Family Fun events.

Among them were six-year-old triplets Lau Yan Chen, Lau Yan Xi and Lau Da Ning, who took part in the 2km non-competitive Appleton Besties Trail where children in teams of two or three worked together to complete simple obstacles and educational activities along the route.