Family of girl raped, killed in 1995 appeal for help with case

Madam Ang Goon Lay and her daughter Lim Jia Hui with a picture of seven-year-old Lim Shiow Rong, who was raped and killed in 1995.

The petite woman is often spotted apron-clad at a coffee shop at Block 75 Toa Payoh Lorong 5, busy clearing glasses and taking orders.

She chats easily with customers, but this merely masks the disquiet Madam Ang Goon Lay, 65, struggles with.

It has been nearly 26 years since the coffee shop owner's seven-year-old daughter Lim Shiow Rong was raped and strangled, and the murderer is still at large.

On June 24, 1995, Shiow Rong told her mother she was off to see "papa's friend" and ran off while Madam Ang was busy at the coffee shop, which used to be owned by her husband.

That was the last time she saw her daughter alive.

Madam Ang's second daughter, Ms Lim Jia Hui, 27, has now made it her mission to find her sister's killer to help her mother find closure.

Ms Lim, who works at a customer service call centre, said: "My mum lives in guilt. She thinks that she didn't take care of her daughter enough (and) blames herself...

"This is why I want to find the murderer. I don't want her to live in guilt."

Her hope of finding her sister's killer was renewed when the police recently arrested a man for the murder of Felicia Teo, who had been missing for 13 years.

Last month, Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, 35, was charged with murdering Ms Teo, 19, at a Marine Terrace flat in 2007. Another man allegedly involved in the crime is still at large.

"If they managed to arrest someone so many years later in (Ms Teo's case), hopefully the police can find who did this to my sister. I believe they can find something with DNA and fingerprints (since Shiow Rong) was beaten up," said Ms Lim.

Shiow Rong's body was found the morning after she went missing, in a semi-sitting position in a drain near Jalan Woodbridge.

Investigations revealed she had been raped and strangled.

Ms Lim said her father, Mr Lim Kim Siong, who was just one week into his jail sentence for drug-related offences at the time of the incident, also felt responsible. He died in 2016 from an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Ms Lim's search for her sister's killer has entailed sifting through National Library archives online, digging up newspaper clippings of the incident that her grandmother has stored, watching the Crimewatch episode about her sister's case, as well as reaching out to Crime Library Singapore.

Crime Library Singapore founder Joseph Tan, who helped Ms Lim contact the media, said: "By making this case appeal, (we hope) to cast the net for information leading to the arrest of the culprits for the police to close this case."