Family sleeps through housebreaking

The Elfords (above) were shocked after seeing a man rummaging through their home from the CCTV footage.

Having lived here for five years, the Canadian family thought it safe to leave their doors and gates unlocked.

But last Saturday morning, Mrs Kris Elford, 42, woke up to find their home in Lorong Chuan broken into while she and her two young children were asleep.

When her husband, Mr Chad Elford, 42, a director at a communications company, arrived home at 8am from a business trip, they checked the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed in their living room.

They were shocked to see a man rummaging through the house while using the light from his phone at about 12.30am.

The couple showed the footage to The New Paper.

At their home yesterday, Mrs Elford, a housewife, said: "The back door was wide open. That's when I realised our house had been broken into."

But what disturbed the family most was the seven minutes the man was out of the camera's frame as he had walked up the stairs.

Mrs Elford said: "That means he was up there near where the children were sleeping for seven minutes."

The couple said the break-in has left their son, 13, and daughter, 10, traumatised.

Mr Elford said: "It makes me sick to the stomach, the way he was just so casual about it going through our home."

His son threw up and the daughter is now afraid to climb the stairs or be in the living room alone at night after being told about the incident.

The intruder took off after about half an hour with a MacBook and a camera, about $300 in cash and the son's schoolbag.

Mr Elford said police officers arrived at the house within 10 minutes of them calling.

A police spokesman confirmed a report has been lodged, and investigations were ongoing.

Residents in the estate told TNP many families leave their gates and doors unlocked at night.

Mr Paul Ng, 68, a retiree who lives across the road from the Elfords, felt this was a one-off incident.

He said: "I don't think there's a need for people to panic and start locking their doors, because this is a very safe neighbourhood."

The police spokesman said property owners should lock all doors, windows and openings, refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables at home, and install security devices like motion alarms and CCTVs.

Mr Elford said they have since changed all their locks and now lock their gates and doors at night.

He said: "I think the lesson here for us and others is we shouldn't be complacent even if Singapore is very safe.

"We were just lucky this time that nothing happened."