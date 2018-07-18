Family of woman hurt in e-scooter crash left ‘suffering’

Madam Ang Liu Kiow (right) was left with severe brain injuries and is being cared for by her family, including her husband, Mr Leong Loon Wah (left).

A polytechnic student's sentencing yesterday for hitting a woman while riding his e-scooter may mark the close of a chapter for him, but Madam Ang Liu Kiow's story goes on.

The 55-year-old was at a bus stop in Pasir Ris in September 2016, when Nicholas Ting Nai Jie, 19, knocked into her, leaving her with severe brain injuries.

For Madam Ang's family members, who were not present at the sentencing, the outcome means little.

Her husband, Mr Leong Loon Wah, 55, said of Ting's detention order: "It is only for two weeks, while I have to take care of her indefinitely."

He told The Straits Times in Mandarin that he did not feel much about the sentencing.

"The incident has happened, and we are suffering. There is nothing we can change."

It is only for two weeks, while I have to take care of her indefinitely. Mr Leong Loon Wah, on Nicholas Ting Nai Jie’s sentence

Mr Leong said his wife has improved slightly after the collision left her in a month-long coma. Her right hand was limp before, but she can wriggle her fingers now.

She can use her left hand to brush her teeth and eat, and she can also walk with less help now.

Mr Leong said: "She still can't express herself but we understand better what she wants."

The monthly expenses of about $2,000 are a heavy toll, and Mr Leong has had to dip into his savings. The expenses include Madam Ang's medical bills and the maid's salary.

Mr Leong works as an odd-job labourer and also has a part-time administrative job, bringing in about $2,500 monthly.

The couple, who marked 30 years of marriage on May 8, have a daughter, 28, in university, and two sons. The elder son, 24, graduated from university last year, and the younger son, 18, is a polytechnic student.

There remain glimpses of normal family life. On June 28, they celebrated Madam Ang's birthday at a Chinese restaurant.

"It is usually hard to get her out of the house," said Mr Leong.

"But I told her it was her birthday and her kids are celebrating. She didn't say anything, but I could tell she was happy."