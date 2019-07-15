Fans advised to arrive early, take public transport for ICC matches

Expect enhanced entry screening measures around the National Stadium for this weekend's International Champions Cup (ICC) matches.

Football fans going to the venue to watch Manchester United play Inter Milan on Saturday and Juventus play Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday are advised to take public transport and arrive at least one hour before kick-off.

They should check their gate numbers on the tickets and proceed to the nearest security checkpoint, which will be open at 5pm.

The three checkpoints are located at the Stadium Roar, the OCBC Arena and the Sports Hub Hard Courts.

Gates open at 6pm.

Note that the 100Plus Promenade encircling the stadium will not be accessible from 2.30pm on both days.

Spectators should bring only what is necessary as there are no storage facilities available. Luggage bags, air horns, loud hailers, large banners and selfie sticks are prohibited.

A section of Carpark 5 at Leisure Park Kallang is closed.

Those watching the Saturday match will have to plan alternative routes after the match. There will be a road closure along the Nicoll Highway (Southbound) from 9am to midnight.

Those taking taxis or private-hire vehicles should head for pick-up point B.

There will also be fringe activities from Friday to Sunday (3pm to 8pm) at OCBC Square, like foosball challenges, penalty shootouts, and e-sport football gaming experiences. Fans can buy merchandise from booths at the Fan Zone.