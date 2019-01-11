Fans celebrate Rajinikanth's film with music and flowers at specially planned 6.30am show

Some fans putting a garland of flowers around a life-sized cutout of Rajinikanth. Nearly 300 fans gathered at the Carnival Cinemas at Shaw Towers at 6.30am yesterday to watch Rajinikanth's latest movie, Petta.

While most people were still asleep yesterday, a group of die-hard Rajinikanth fans were already at the Carnival Cinemas at Shaw Towers watching Petta, the south Indian film star's latest movie.

At 6am, about 300 of them gathered to celebrate the release of the Tamil film, which has opened to a positive response in India, ahead of next week's Pongal festival.

The fans belong to a group called the Rajini Makkal Mandram Singapore (RMM).

They carried a life-sized cutout of Rajinikanth to the entrance and garlanded it. The ceremony was accompanied by traditional music - nadaswaram and thavil.

Flowers were showered on the star's image as the fans circled it, cheered and danced before they watched the specially arranged show at 6.30am.

RMM joint-secretary Suryakumar Vijayan, 36, told Tamil Murasu: "Petta is a movie for Rajini fans, made by a Rajini fan (director Karthik Subbaraj).

"Rajinikanth holds the anchor role in the movie and it was a treat for all the fans." - VENGADESHWARAN SUBRAMANIAM