Fans complain about alleged aggressive security at Kpop concert

Ms Beh said a security guard pulled her hair so hard that she broke her shoe.

Some fans have claimed that security officials at a K-pop concert on Friday were rough when dealing with them.

The fans had taken unauthorised photos or videos of Korean boy band Wanna One at their concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium attended by a sold-out crowd of 9,500.

Unhappy fans went on social media afterwards to complain about their experience.

A concert-goer who wanted to be known only as Ms Beh, 23, said: "This big security guard pulled me by my hair with so much force that I fell backwards and broke one of my high-heeled shoes.

"He held on to my hair until I was out of the crowd, and afterwards he grabbed me by my backpack and pushed me to move out of the concert hall."

Ms Beh, who works in public relations, said she had bought a Standing Pen A ticket for $292 .

Secondary school student Mishel Miaqie, 16, said she too was pulled out of the hall, by her arm.

"I have been to 20 K-pop concerts, but by far this had the worst security," she said.

STRICT

Singapore Sports Hub, which sold the tickets and provided the venue for the concert, had said on its page for the Wanna One concert that "strictly no photography and videography" would be allowed.

It also said that One Production can refuse admission or evict any person whose "conduct is disorderly or inappropriate".

A spokesman for concert organiser One Production, a subsidiary of Rock Records Singapore, told The Straits Times: "We are currently investigating this claim with Singapore Sports Hub and their security vendor."

The spokesman said more than 100 security personnel were deployed for the concert.

"The security personnel deployed for the concert were mainly from the Singapore Sports Hub."

Singapore Sports Hub said security personnel were on the ground "to ensure that concert-goers were safe and sound".

"Security members also were tasked to see that no photography or videography was permitted during the performance, as requested by the hirer.

"Those found taking photos... were asked to delete the photos."