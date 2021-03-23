Fast electric vehicle charging at four Caltex stations

Three Caltex service stations will each be equipped with one fast charger while a fourth will have two 50kW direct current charging points.

Four Caltex service stations will soon offer fast electric vehicle charging, in a partnership between SP Group and Chevron Singapore, which markets the Caltex brand.

The 50kW direct current fast chargers that will be installed at these stations by the second quarter of this year will be able to charge up an electric vehicle in 30 minutes, SP and Chevron said in a joint press release yesterday.

This is compared with the few hours required by the more commonly available alternating current chargers.

Three stations - in Chong Pang, Jurong Spring and Dunearn - will each be equipped with one fast charger.

The fourth, in Changi, will have two 50kW direct current charging points that are designed to allow a compatible car to charge up to a speed of 100kW, provided only one car is utilising the charging points.

REAL-TIME UPDATES

The chargers will also be incorporated on the SP Utilities mobile app, which allows electric vehicle drivers to search for the availability of the nearest charging points, receive real-time updates on their charging sessions and make direct, cashless payment.

SP and Chevron said they will be studying electric vehicle charging usage patterns and behaviour at the stations to refine and enhance accessibility and utilisation, and plan for more charging points and locations.

Group chief executive officer of SP Stanley Huang said: "We are pleased to partner Caltex in our first collaboration with a fuel and lubricant retailer.

"This gives electric vehicle drivers greater convenience as it accelerates the accessibility of charging locations that are incorporated in our daily activities.

" Our aim is to build Singapore's largest public electric vehicle charging network and expand our integrated green mobility solutions to meet the evolving needs and sustainability goals of businesses and individuals."