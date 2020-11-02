Fast facts about the Syonan Jinja

The Japanese shrine that two boys got lost trying to locate is known as Syonan Jinja (Light of the South Shrine).

WHAT

A Shinto shrine built to commemorate the Japanese soldiers who died in the conquest of Malaya and Sumatra during World War II. Dedicated to Sun Goddess Amaterasu Omikami and modelled after the Ise Grand Shrine in Japan.

WHERE

In the forest at the western part of MacRitchie Reservoir near Sime Road.

WHO

Major Yasuji Tamura, who oversaw the project, envisioned the Syonan Jinja to be the leading Shinto shrine in the southern regions of Asia. Some 20,000 British and Australian prisoners-of-war provided the labour for its construction.

WHEN

Construction began two months after the fall of Singapore in February 1942. It was opened the next year to mark the first anniversary of the Japanese victory.

USE

The shrine was a venue for many public ceremonies in which the local populace was compelled to show obeisance to their Japanese overlords.

AFTERMATH

Fearing its desecration by returning Allied forces, the Japanese burned the shrine to the ground before surrendering. Destruction by fire was an acceptable practice as part of purification rites in the Shinto religion.

Today, only remnants of the shrine can be found, such as stone steps, stone foundation of a wooden bridge, and a stone basin. On Sept 16, 2002, the National Heritage Board designated the area a historic site.