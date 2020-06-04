Fast Lane scheme to allow essential Singapore-China travel

The traveller will have to pay for and take a polymerase chain reaction test within 48 hours before departure and obtain a certificate proving they have tested negative.

Businessmen here who need to travel to China will be able to do so in the coming weeks.

A Singapore-China fast lane for essential travel is being established, and will cover travel among six Chinese provinces and municipalities.

In a joint press statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Trade and Industry said these areas are Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Tianjin and Zhejiang.

The scheme will be open to residents in both Singapore and China who need to make essential business or official trips between the two countries.

Those here who travel under the scheme must be sponsored by either a company or government agency in China.

The sponsor has to file an application with local Chinese authorities who will issue the applicant an invitation if approved. The approved applicant has to obtain a visa at the Chinese embassy here, and submit a health declaration.

The traveller will also have to pay for and take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 48 hours before departure and obtain a certificate proving they have tested negative.

Upon arrival, the traveller will take another PCR test.

Safety protocols require travellers to stick to a pre-approved itinerary, and have the relevant contact tracing applications on their devices.

Those travelling from China to Singapore will go through a similar process and get approval from the Singapore authorities instead.

Applications for those sponsored by a government agency will open next Monday.

Those sponsored by companies may apply later.

The arrangement was announced following Singapore's exploration of piloting fast lane arrangements with several countries and regions, in conjunction with phase one of its safe reopening.

It has been reported that Singapore is in similar talks with Australia and New Zealand.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing posted on Facebook that this was part of efforts to maintain global connectivity and sustain economic capacities and capabilities.

"We will resume essential business travels in a progressive way to balance health and economic considerations," he said.

"Mutual assurance and confidence to put in place effective Covid-19 prevention and control measures are important in such fast lane arrangements, and I look forward to making progress with more countries in our bilateral discussions."

Mr Roland Ng, president of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said businessmen here have been anxious to travel to China since restrictions were imposed about five months ago.

TRAVEL BUBBLE

"The long-term benefits of the travel bubble outweigh the costs and procedures involved in the near term. The travel bubble provides a better opportunity for Singapore companies with operations and investments in China to emerge stronger after the pandemic," he said.

Mr Bill Foo, chairman of the Singapore Business Circle, an organisation that seeks to further business ties between Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Israel, said he looks forward to such a scheme being developed with Australia and New Zealand.