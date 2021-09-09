FastFest job fair aiming to fill over 600 vacancies in F&B

The event, from Sept 13 to 15, will see F&B companies such as Marche, Wok Hey and Guzman y Gomez hiring to fill 600 vacancies.

For those interested in a career in the local food and beverage (F&B) industry, now is your chance to snag that job.

FastJobs - South-east Asia's fastest-growing mobile job app that focuses on recruitment for customer-facing, support and operational roles - has launched FastFest, its F&B-focused virtual job fair that aims to address hiring challenges in Singapore's labour market.

Applications are currently open, and shortlisted candidates will be scheduled for interviews online during the event from Sept 13 to 15, 10am to 4pm.

The three-day event will see more than 10 major F&B companies - such as McDonald's Singapore, Marche Restaurants Singapore, LeNu Chef Wai's Noodle Bar, Wok Hey and Guzman y Gomez - hiring for over 600 vacancies.

With many outlets understaffed by 20 per cent to 30 per cent, operators have increased wages by 30 per cent or more, in hopes of attracting more job seekers.

With human resource teams actively interviewing candidates online during FastFest, job seekers get to interact directly with the companies they are keen to join.

APP

To participate, start applying via the job listings on the FastJobs app or at www.fastjobs.sg/fastfest

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted to book slots for their virtual interviews during the event.

Ms Lim Huishan, general manager of FastJobs, said: "The past 18 months have been a rollercoaster for many F&B businesses.

"With the gradual lifting of the restrictions, we want to do our part to help employers in their efforts to staff up quickly.

"As an employment platform, we have seen F&B provide fulfilling careers for many. We hope to continue empowering job seekers with meaningful jobs and improving their job search experience in as many ways as possible."