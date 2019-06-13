Fasting did not slow him down

Mr Ahmad Arif Ibrahim trained in two disciplines daily for up 15 hours a week during Ramadan.

Despite fasting while training 15 hours a week, Mr Ahmad Arif Ibrahim, 26, has qualfied for the South-east Asian (SEA) Games.

He competed in the triathlon and duathlon mixed relay trials, and qualified for the latter with a second-place finish.

When the National Institute of Education student in Nanyang Technological University found out that the SEA Games qualifiers would be held during the fasting month of Ramadan, he knew he had to mentally and physically prepare himself.

This year's SEA Games will be hosted by the Philippines from Nov 30 to Dec 11.

In 2017, while still new to multisports, Mr Arif went to support his seniors during the trials. It was then that he decided to give it a go.

He told The New Paper: "I just thought maybe I should try out for the next qualifiers.

"After that, I got a bit more serious and found my own coach, and I've been training consistently since."

Mr Arif said that before Ramadan, he trained in three disciplines - running, swimming and cycling - daily for up to 20 hours a week.

During Ramadan, he trained in two disciplines daily for up 15 hours a week.

His day would start with a predawn meal at 5.30am. Then, he would be at school between 9am and 5pm. Training would begin at 6pm when he swam.

He added: "There were several days at the start of Ramadan when I struggled to get up to train after coming home from the mosque.

"But I just took it day by day and went by how I felt".

Mr Arif is thankful for his family and girlfriend for being his biggest supporters.

Miss Iffa Hashim Siraj, 25, told TNP that she wanted to be a part of his journey.

She said: "On days when he ran for two hours, I would cycle next to him."

As an athlete, Mr Arif said he found an additional dimension to Ramadan.

He said: "As a Muslim, Ramadan is about self-reflection and empathy for the less fortunate.

"As an athlete, it has taught me self-discipline. I have to get my training sessions done and not use fasting as an excuse to slack off."