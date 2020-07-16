FastJobs to run Virtual Jobs Discovery Fest series

The reopening of the Singapore economy since early last month has triggered a recovery in hiring activities from the far more muted circuit breaker period.

In non-executive jobs, in particular, the two key sectors of warehousing and logistics, and food and beverage (F&B), have posted significant growth in their hiring needs over the past six weeks since phase two was announced.

FastJobs, a mobile job app that focuses on recruitment for support and operational roles, is running the Virtual Jobs Discovery Fest series to support employers and job seekers.

The job fair will focus mainly on the F&B, retail, and warehousing and logistics sectors, with more than 200 job openings at DHL, McDonald's Singapore, Domino's Pizza, Four Leaves, Koi The, Cold Storage, Guardian Pharmacy, Giant and 7-Eleven.

General manager of FastJobs Singapore Lim Huishan said: "The Covid-19 situation has accelerated digital adoption and virtual interviews have become common, but workflows and traditional hiring practices are still in the midst of adapting."

Guidance will be offered for those unfamiliar with online applications, said Ms Lim.

Applications for jobs at the FastJobs Virtual Jobs Discovery Fest is open now till Monday.

Interviews will be conducted online between Monday and July 24.

The full list of jobs available is at www.fastjobs.sg/jobsfest - NUR HIDAYA JAMAL