Fatal accidents, road deaths hit record low last year

(Above) A fatal accident involving an elderly motorcyclist last year.

While the number of fatal accidents and road deaths last year dropped to a record low since records began in 1981, Traffic Police Commander Gerald Lim said more can be done.

Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) Lim said the 2.05 road traffic fatalities for every 100,000 population last year were considered "very good" compared with regional statistics.

"We are doing well," he said at the release of the Annual Road Traffic Situation 2019 report at the Road Safety Community Park yesterday.

"But a lot more has to be done in terms of elderly pedestrians and motorcyclists."

The latest figure, compared with 2.2 traffic deaths for every 100,000 population in 2018, continues the downward trend that began in 2010, when the figure stood at 3.8.

The number of fatal accidents dipped 3.3 per cent to 116 cases last year, from 120 cases in 2018.

This corresponded to 117 deaths last year, a 5.6 per cent drop from 124 in 2018.

Last year also saw a 14 per cent fall in drink-driving accidents - 153, compared with 178 the previous year.

Those arrested for drink-driving offences numbered 1,969 last year, a 3.4 per cent decline from 2,038 in 2018.

While the road traffic situation for last year had improved overall, SAC Lim said the figures were "still not rosy" - particularly with regard to the elderly and motorcyclists.

The number of traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians rose by 33.6 per cent to 322 cases last year, from 241 cases in 2018.

The number of elderly pedestrians killed also increased by 12.5 per cent to 27 people last year, from 24 in 2018.

More than half of the fatal accidents were the result of jaywalking.

A new strategy being explored this year is to engage volunteers to reach out to senior citizens to raise awareness of road safety.

This will be done in association with the Lion Befrienders Service Association and NTUC Health Cooperative.

Another area of concern was motorcycle accidents, as riders comprised almost half of all traffic deaths last year.

The number of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists increased to 67 cases last year, from 65 cases in 2018.

Motorcyclist and pillion rider deaths increased by 3.3 per cent to 63 last year, from 61 in 2018.

Overall, accidents that resulted in injuries involving motorcyclists rose 1.9 per cent to 4,444 cases last year, from 4,361 cases in 2018.

To deter red-light running, 12 new red-light cameras will be added by next month.

There are now 240 cameras installed island-wide.

Red-light running accidents increased by 14.2 per cent to 153 cases last year, from 134 cases the previous year.

The number of red-light running violations spiked by 7.1 per cent to 59,368 cases last year, from 55,433 cases in 2018.