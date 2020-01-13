Fatal Maserati accident: Second driver who fled the scene arrested

The yellow car was found parked at Block 18 Jalan Sultan a day after the accident.

The second driver involved in the traffic incident which killed a 69-year-old e-bike rider on Cantonment Road on Jan 5 has been arrested.

The driver had allegedly run over Madam Ong Soh Boey, who fell after being hit by a Maserati while riding her power-assisted bicycle near The Pinnacle @ Duxton at around 6am.

The elderly woman was on her way to a provision shop in Chinatown.

In a video that circulated online, Madam Ong can be seen lying on the road, with her e-bike nearby, after being hit by the red Maserati car.

A short while later, a yellow car drives past the red luxury sports car and runs over her, dragging her a few metres down the road.

Madam Ong was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The Maserati driver, a 25-year-old man, was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving causing death, but the second driver left the scene before the police arrived.

Yesterday, the police said the second driver, a 44-year-old woman, was arrested on Friday for failing to render assistance.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily said the yellow car was found parked at Block 18 Jalan Sultan a day after the accident.

It was impounded by the police following investigations.

APOLOGISE

Madam Ong's older daughter, Ms Tan Lai Hao, told Shin Min: "I hope they (the two drivers) can come forward and apologise to my family, but after such an accident, it takes a while for everyone to calm down.

"I believe that both the drivers did not want the accident to happen either, but at the end of the day, it was my mother who was killed."

Madam Ong, who lives near the accident site, had been riding her bicycle between her home and workplace for the last 30 years without incident, her family told The Straits Times.

A single mother, she had worked several jobs for over three decades to raise her two daughters. Her younger daughter works in the US.