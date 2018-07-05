Father jailed for attacking daughter, 11

A 33-year-old man flew into a rage and physically assaulted his 11-year-old daughter who, due to an ear infection, had failed to hear him when he told her to pack his phone charger into his bag.

She suffered a bruise on her head and scars on her left shin as a result.

The father, a Singaporean, was sentenced to nine months' jail yesterday after pleading guilty to one count of ill-treating the child.

An unrelated assault charge, committed on the second storey of Orchard Towers shopping centre around 5am on May 22, 2016, was taken into consideration during sentencing.

The man cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girl's identity.

The court heard that the girl was with her father in their Jalan Bukit Merah flat around 6pm on July 24 last year when he told her to place his phone charger inside his bag.

When she failed to do so, he scolded her and threw an empty plastic bottle at her, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelly Ho.

ASSAULT

He then shoved her shoulders with his hands to force her to sit on the floor, before kicking and punching her back and right thigh multiple times.

Said DPP Ho: "He pulled the victim up by her hair and threw her onto a bed.

"The accused then pulled the victim off the bed by her legs, causing her head to hit the edge of the bed frame."

The man then dragged his daughter for about five metres.

He kicked her a few more times and shook her before ordering his daughter to leave the flat.

The girl later told her grandfather about her ordeal and the police were alerted.

She was taken to hospital and warded for five days.

The man is now out on bail of $15,000 and was ordered to surrender himself at the State Courts on July 11 to begin serving his sentence.

For ill-treating the child, he could have been jailed for up to four years and fined up to $4,000.