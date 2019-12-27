Father of three fined for punching pump attendant and driving drunk

In a fit of unprovoked anger, he punched a pump attendant twice in the face after the latter asked him to move his car.

A year later, Kee Kian Chong, 42, drove while drunk and parked his vehicle at a bus stop in Eu Tong Sen Street.

In his stupor, he repeatedly raised his voice at a police officer and behaved aggressively towards him.

The single father of three was yesterday fined $7,000 and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for two years after pleading guilty to these offences,.

The operations manager in the construction industry drove to a Shell petrol kiosk in Punggol to buy a drink on June 17 last year at about 9.40pm.

His parked car was blocking other vehicles so pump attendant Kalairaj Santhakumari, 22, approached him while saying, "Excuse me, boss".

Kee shouted at the Malaysian, asking him why he could not wait, then punched him twice in the face. The assault stopped only when the pair were physically separated by other customers at the petrol kiosk.

Then, on Aug 31 this year, Sergeant Linus Kher Enting, a ground response officer attached to Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre, ssaw Kee's car at 2.35am while on patrol. It was parked at the Eu Tong Sen Street bus stop with Kee in the driver's seat.

Sgt Kher and other officers tried to conduct a breathalyser test on him, but Kee became agitated, raising his voice at the officers and moving towards them aggressively.

Kee was arrested and was found to have drunk about 10 small glasses of beer at a bar in Spottiswoode Park Road, leaving at about 2am.

He had 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35 mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melina Chew said Kee's attack on Mr Santhakumari was wholly uncalled for.

Noting the pump attendant was punched in a vulnerable region of his body, she told District Judge Hamidah Ibrahim: "The victim was simply performing his job."

Kee, who did not have a lawyer, asked for a second chance and said in mitigation that he was supporting his parents and his three children, aged four, 11 and 13.

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Hamidah chided Kee for using violence on a victim who could not retaliate.

She said to him: "I hope you regret committing these offences."