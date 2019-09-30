Father turned in teen who recorded woman in toilet

A teen who filmed a woman in a toilet at Anchorvale Community Club was hauled to the police station by his father.

Last Thursday, Muhammad Nur Haiqel Shazali, 16, was given 21 months' split probation.

He pleaded guilty on Aug 13 to one charge each of insulting the modesty of a woman and theft-in-dwelling.

A third charge for trespass was taken into consideration.

The court previously heard that at about 12.10am on June 21, 2017, Haiqel saw the 20-year-old woman enter the toilet and followed her in.

Using his mobile phone, he recorded a video of her relieving herself. But the victim noticed him when Haiqel hit his hand against the toilet door.

She screamed and he fled.

Surveillance cameras caught him entering the toilet and running out. The police later posted photos of Haiqel online, appealing for more information.

Haiqel's father then took his son to Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre.

On June 6 this year, Haiqel stole a bottle of vodka from a supermarket in Anchorvale Road. He has made full restitution of $29 for that.

When he was convicted on Aug 13, the court called for a probation suitability report.

Last Thursday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Lim told the court the report was positive, but noted Haiqel's risk-taking behaviour and his parents' ineffective parenting skills.

He asked the court to order a one-year stay at the Singapore Boys' Hostel.

District Judge Eddy Tham noted Haiqel had been issued conditional warnings before.

Judge Tham then ordered 21 months' split probation, which will include him staying at the Singapore Boys' Hostel for a year and performing 160 hours of community service.

He also spoke to his parents who were in court, telling them the report highlighted their ineffective approach in disciplining their son, and ordered them to go through training.

His parents have been bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

Haiqel was also ordered to attend a progress accountability court review next year.

Judge Tham said he hoped the review would result in a positive report, to show Haiqel deserved the chance he had been given.