Father of two gets jail, cane and fine after molesting maid

A watch manager of air traffic control at Changi Airport who molested his domestic helper was sentenced yesterday to 11 months' jail, a fine of $5,000 and ordered to receive three strokes of the cane.

On Nov 28, 2016, while his family was away on holiday, Stanley Cheng Kim Han placed his head on the 23-year-old Myanmar national's right shoulder. The next day, he hugged her from behind and used his fingers to touch her right breast over her clothes.

On Aug 7, District Judge Edgar Foo found the 44-year-old father of two guilty of two molestation charges after a 10-day trial.

ABUSED POSITION

In sentencing the Singaporean yesterday, Judge Foo said Cheng had abused his position when he was alone in his flat with the maid.

The judge also said there was "an escalation" in the offences and the woman was "traumatised" after Cheng molested her the second time.

Cheng's former lawyer, Mr T.M. Sinnadurai, was discharged yesterday. He is now represented by Mr Gino Hardial Singh.

Cheng, who has been employed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) for more than 20 years, intends to appeal against his conviction and sentence. He was offered bail of $20,000.

The maid, who cannot be named due to a gag order, started working in Cheng's Bedok Reservoir flat on Sept 22, 2016.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Asoka Markandu said in his submissions that Cheng had a habit of brushing against or touching the woman. He said the nature of these contacts were "brief and innocent", such that the maid did not have any cause to be concerned.

Cheng and the maid were left alone in the flat after his wife, two children and parents-in-law flew to China for their holiday on Nov 27, 2016.

He molested her inside a bedroom the next day by placing his head on her right shoulder.

He struck again on Nov 29, 2016, when he hugged her from behind in the toilet and touched her right breast.

Cheng later left the flat, and that day, the maid told her trainer at the maid agency what had happened.

A CAAS spokesman had earlier said it suspended Cheng after he was charged in 2017.