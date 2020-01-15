Father of two took upskirt videos at National Library for years

For six years, Pang Chang Wai would prowl the National Library at Victoria Street for victims.

He made multiple trips there and used his mobile phone to take upskirt videos of unsuspecting women between 2013 and 2019.

Yesterday, Pang, a married man with twin boys, was jailed 18 weeks for his offences.

He admitted to 10 charges of insult of modesty, with 23 other similar charges taken into consideration.

Pang, 38, would sit across women wearing skirts then place his mobile phone underneath the table with the camera facing them.

He would film their inner thighs, crotch area, and undergarments.

After his arrest in March last year, 162 upskirt videos were recovered from his external hard disk, laptop and mobile phones.

Last March, one of his victims, 23, was studying at the National Library with her boyfriend. They sat beside each other at the study table, with an empty seat between them.

Pang sat across the victim at the same table.

He then placed his mobile phone under the table and took upskirt videos of her, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Norman Yew.

SUSPICIOUS

Her boyfriend got suspicious and asked the victim to use her mobile phone to take a photograph underneath the table.

DPP Yew said: "The victim did so and discovered from the photograph that the accused was holding his mobile phone under the table to take videos of her."

She then called the police, and the library staff prevented Pang from leaving the premises.

From previous videos, it was found that some of Pang's victims were students in their school uniforms.

In July 2016, he took eight upskirt videos of one of them in the library.

In his mitigation, Pang's lawyer, Mr T.M. Sinnadurai, said the man was suffering from a serious kidney problem and had cysts in his kidney.

Mr Sinnadurai added one of the man's sons also suffers from the same condition.

In a medical report, Pang said he has been fascinated and erotically aroused by the sight of the lower legs of females since he was a boy.

In 2013, he felt the urge to take videos of women's lower legs and would repeatedly view the videos whenever he felt stressed even though he was married at the time.

His fetish pursuits ceased in 2017 when Pang and his wife were trying for a baby.

But he relapsed in 2018, after he was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, and he spiralled into despair and feelings of helplessness.