Faulty sprinkler causes water leak in Jewel Changi Airport

The water leak occurred at the Terminal 1 arrival hall.

An issue with a sprinkler at Jewel Changi Airport resulted in a water leak on Saturday afternoon, the third day of its public preview.

Videos of the incident were shared widely online over the weekend, including one titled Waterfall At Jewel Airport showing visitors looking on curiously as water gushed from the ceiling.

In response to queries, a spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport said the water leak occurred at the Terminal 1 arrival hall. It was attributed to a problem with a sprinkler.

The spokesman said an unoccupied tenant unit in Jewel was affected.

"The issue was quickly attended to and resolved with minimal impact to operations," added the spokesman.

About half a million people have signed up for free preview tickets and they can visit Jewel until tomorrow.

Jewel will open its doors to all from Wednesday. Located next to Terminal 1, it is connected to Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 via air-conditioned travelators. - NG HUIWEN