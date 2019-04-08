Faure Le Page to open first S-E Asian store in Takashimaya

While many luxury brands make their presence felt by having a store in every major city, French label Faure Le Page (pronounced fo-ray-le-pahj) takes a different approach.

The handbag and accessories label will be opening its first store in South-east Asia here in June.

The store - the brand's ninth outlet in the world - will be at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

Originally a master gunsmith and firearms manufacturer for royalty, Faure Le Page's beginnings go way back to 1717, when King Louis XV reigned.

In 2009, the label stepped into the world of luxury goods, launching its iconic monogrammed tote bags and leather handbags that feature pistol-shaped side pockets - a reference to the brand's heritage.

The brand has always taken it slow, opening its first boutique on Paris' Rue Cambon only in 2012 and then expanding to Taiwan, Japan, Sohuth Korea and Hong Kong.

Artistic director Augustin de Buffevent, 44, told The Straits Times the label is in no rush to have a legion of stores.

"If you are everywhere, then it is difficult to pretend you are exclusive. Faure Le Page is a 300-year-old company, so we don't sprint."

Prices for the label's small leather goods start at $390, while its classic Daily Battle tote bags start at $1,490.

In the last decade, the label has gained cult status among fashion insiders. Besides having famous fans such as fashion designer Nicky Hilton and South Korean singer-actress Uee, the label is also often seen on the arms of Milan and New York Fashion Week attendees.

On opening a store in Singapore, Mr de Buffevent said he was "seduced" by the country.

"I think Singaporeans are so refined and they know so much about luxury that I think the creativity of the brand will be understood here."

The boutique - brought in by home-grown retailer F J Benjamin - will have a garden concept with lush greenery and florals inspired by Singapore's garden city image.

The Singapore boutique will be the first to pre-launch a special collection of bags and accessories.

Specially designed for the Singapore market, it includes the Boum Box clutches in alligator and python skin as well as personalised medallions.

Mr de Buffevent added: "We were seduced by Singapore, so I feel it is high time for us to come and seduce Singaporeans as well."