From February, licences will be required to fly bigger drones

From next February, all adults flying drones above 1.5kg will have to go through training and pass an examination to get licensed, or face hefty penalties.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) yesterday said there will be an unmanned aircraft basic training certificate and an unmanned aircraft pilot licence.

Only those 16 and above can apply. Those who are below 16 who wish to fly drones must be supervised by an older licence holder.

Currently, all drones above 250g must be registered with the CAAS before they can be flown here.

A permit is also required for flying drones that weigh more than 7kg and for any drone being flown above 60m.

The training and tests for the licences will relate to the safe flying of drones.

The unmanned aircraft basic training certificate will be for those flying drones between 1.5kg and 7kg for recreational or educational purposes.

Applicants will have to complete an online training session that will last one to two hours and pass an exam conducted by any CAAS-approved unmanned aircraft training organisation.

Those flying drones above 7kg or who are flying them for purposes that are neither recreational nor educational - regardless of weight - will, however, need to apply for the more stringent unmanned aircraft pilot licence.

This will require applicants to prepare by themselves and take a theory test at the Singapore Aviation Academy.

There will also be a practical assessment conducted by a CAAS examiner or an authorised flight examiner.

More information on the licences can be found at www.caas.gov.sg/flyitsafe