Fee waivers for eight markets, food centres hit by closures

Stallholders at eight markets and food centres managed by People's Action Party (PAP) town councils and that have Covid-19 clusters identified will get some financial help during their closures.

These stallholders will see their service and conservancy charges and temporary occupational licence fees waived for the full period of closure, said Mr Lim Biow Chuan, coordinating chairman of the 15 PAP town councils.

The affected markets and food centres were required to close for two weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus and allow the premises to be cleaned.

In total, the amount waived is about $70,000 for the 1,076 stallholders, said Mr Lim, the MP for Mountbatten, in a statement on Saturday.

"This is in addition to the support given by the Government to the market and hawker stallholders," he added.

"We hope this will provide some form of financial relief to our stallholders to help them cope with the challenges brought upon by the closures."

AFFECTED CENTRES

The eight affected markets and food centres that will receive this support are Boon Lay Place Food Village, Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre, Chong Boon Market and Food Centre, Chong Pang Market and Food Centre, Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre, Haig Road Market and Food Centre, Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, and Whampoa Drive Market.