Fellow cyclist calls out 'irresponsible' group of 38 seen cycling along Mandai Road.

A netizen was miffed to see a large group of 38 cyclists riding along Mandai Road without regard for safe distancing measures.

The netizen, who is a cyclist but not part of the group, shared footage of the incident that occurred on Sunday (Oct 17), at around 7am.

He said that the group had overtaken him and added: "I am a fellow cyclist and I cannot accept such irresponsible group ride during the COVID-19 heightened alert period."

Under tightened safe management measures, only up to two people are allowed for group activities.

This applies to both indoors and outdoors regardless of masked or unmasked activity, including those of a social nature.