Fencing coach fined for throwing mobile phone at boy, causing injury

Angry that a student was not paying attention, a freelance fencing coach threw her mobile phone in his direction.

It hit the Secondary 2 student, who had taken off his fencing mask, in the face, causing him to bleed from a cut on the bridge of his nose.

Yesterday, Singaporean Chan Shihan, 27, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to causing hurt by acting rashly.

Details about the student, then 13, and his school cannot be revealed as he is a minor.

On Feb 20 last year, the court heard that the boy and other students took part in a fencing class taught by Chan, which started at about 3.45pm in the school's gymnastics hall.

After a short break, Chan gathered them for the next part of her lesson and noticed the victim sitting down.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Kee said Chan called out to the victim and asked him to get up, but he refused to do so, while hitting his fencing mask, which was on the floor, with his fencing blade.

Angry, Chan, who was seated on a chair about 5m away from him, threw her mobile phone at him.

She had intended to hit the mask in front of him but missed, and her phone hit his face instead, causing him to bleed.

Chan ran over to administer first-aid and reported the matter to the school's teacher-in-charge.

HOSPITAL

The victim was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital to stitch up his wound and he was given seven days' medical leave.

DPP Kee asked for a fine of at least $3,000, arguing that Chan was in a position of authority and the victim was a vulnerable person.

Chan's lawyer asked for a fine of not more than $1,500, stating that she had regretted her actions and had also apologised to the victim.