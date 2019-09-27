Ferrari in three-car accident in Bayfront Avenue

A video shows a grey Toyota Altis turning into Bayfront Avenue. The red Ferrari veers right to avoid it but slams into the back of a white vehicle.

A Ferrari California was one of three cars involved in an accident in Bayfront Avenue yesterday.

Police were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bayfront Avenue and Sheares Link at 2pm.

A video of the accident on the Roads.sg website shows a grey Toyota Altis turning into Bayfront Avenue.

VEERS RIGHT

In an attempt to avoid it, the oncoming red Ferrari veers right but grazes it and then slams into the back of a white vehicle that was looking to make a right turn at the junction.

Shortly after, the Toyota Altis makes a U-turn and moves off.

Police said yesterday that one of the drivers, a 29-year-old, was taken to Raffles Hospital.

She was conscious and The New Paper understands that she was the driver of the white car.

Police said investigations are ongoing.