A festival to push SkillsFuture

A robotics workshop at last year's Lifelong Learning Festival at the Devan Nair Institute for Employment and Employability.

A five-week festival that offers discounts for e-books and online skills courses will be unveiled on June 30 for Singapore workers who want to improve their skills and learn new things.

The inaugural SkillsFuture festival, which will run till Aug 4, will see more than 350 learning activities across the island, including forums with industry leaders as well and free skills demonstrations.

Organiser SkillsFuture Singapore said yesterday that more than 200 community partners will be participating, and it hopes to attract over 70,000 people.

For the first time, people can take part in the festival remotely through the MySkillsFuture app. Through the app, they can also buy discounted e-books from publisher McGraw-Hill Education and take 350 discounted courses of online learning platform Udemy.

There will also be panel discussions, including The Straits Times-SkillsFuture Singapore SkillsFuture Forum where leading companies, such as Google, Samsung and Deloitte, will give an insight into the future of work and skills.

Issues that will be discussed there include the desire of young working adults for flexibility and creative freedom, how machines and automation are disrupting businesses and how their transformative effects should be embraced.

Institutes of Higher Learning will also be involved. On July 16 and 17, workshops and talks that showcase the SkillsFuture Series programmes will be held at the Singapore Management University.

SkillsFuture Series are courses that average about 25 hours each, covering eight emerging sectors. Each course spans basic, intermediate and advanced levels, and are anchored primarily by the institutes.

As part of the festivities, the biennial WorldSkills Singapore competition will take place from July 5 to 7, where the top young people in skills like information and network cabling as well as health and social care will be crowned and chosen to represent the country in international skills competitions.

The festival, a reboot of the annual Lifelong Learning Festival that was launched in 2014, will start with a two-day event on June 30 and July 1 at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Paya Lebar.