Fewer road accidents involving cyclists and e-bike users in 2019

After e-scooters were banned on footpaths last Nov 5, he switched to a bicycle to deliver food. But his earnings fell by 60 per cent.

Yesterday, Mr Nicholas Heng, 24, got a new power-assisted bicycle from Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

The full-time GrabFood rider, who successfully applied for an e-scooter trade-in grant, hopes the e-bike will get him back on track. But he is wary of riding on the roads as "some drivers don't look out for people like us".

A total of 417 road accidents involving cyclists and e-bike users occurred from January to November last year, down from 465 in the same period in 2018, Land Transport Authority (LTA) figures show.

Mr Khaw, who visited Grab's e-scooter trade-in grant centre at Midview City in Sin Ming yesterday, said in a Facebook post that the drop in accident rates should not be taken for granted.

He wrote: "Whether cyclist or motorist, we need to look out for fellow road users. Let's keep everyone safe on roads."

Mr Heng, a former convict, turned to food delivery to earn a living as he felt it did not discriminate against him.

In the first five months after his release from prison last year, he could make more than 10 deliveries a day on his e-scooter. But this dropped to less than five after he switched to a bicycle.

He said he was fortunate to get his new e-bike without out-of-pocket expenses, thanks to the No Upfront-Cash scheme launched by Grab on Jan 1.

Mr Heng, who paid $1,300 for his e-scooter, said: "If you are getting an e-bike from a retail store, it will definitely take time because a lot of people are getting them and stock is limited."

Grab has contributed more than $2 million into the $7 million trade-in grant to help e-scooter delivery riders switch to e-bikes, bicycles or personal mobility aids. About 3,550 eligible riders have applied so far, with about 2,600 opting for e-bikes.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) also set up a short-term relief fund to help affected riders. More than 500 have signed up and the fund has been extended to March 31.

NTUC also developed five training modules, including a safe riding course conducted by Grab for delivery riders switching to e-bikes and bicycles.

It said 168 delivery riders have approached its Employment and Employability Institute for employment and training assistance, and 32 of them are exploring new job opportunities. Four of them now work in logistics and food and beverage.

Since a zero-tolerance approach to the footpath ban kicked in on Jan 1, 41 errant riders have been caught.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, LTA said it conducted checks in Bishan, Bukit Batok, Pasir Ris, Sengkang, Jurong, Woodlands and Yishun.

A plainclothes operation was also conducted in Buangkok and Hougang.

After the ban, accidents involving e-scooters on public paths fell by 30 per cent last month, compared with November, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min told Parliament on Monday.

"As we step up enforcement, we can expect further reduction in such accidents," he added.