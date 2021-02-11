Fewer road accidents last year, but senior pedestrians still a concern

The overall number of traffic accidents last year fell owing to quieter roads during the Covid-19 pandemic, though there were more cases of speeding and fatal drink driving.

Elderly pedestrians and motorcyclists remain a concern, said the police yesterday in their road traffic situation report. Although there were fewer accidents involving the two groups, they continue to "account for a disproportionate number of accidents resulting in injuries or deaths", the police said.

The number of fatalities on the road dropped to a record low of 85, a 28 per cent fall from 118 in 2019. The temporary closure of nightlife establishments and drinking holes could have contributed to a fall in drink driving.

The police said drink-driving arrests fell by 24.2 per cent - 1,507 drivers were nabbed last year compared with 1,987 the year before.

But fatal drink-driving accidents went up. There were 13 deaths, up from seven in 2019.

More motorists were also caught speeding - there were 758 speeding-related accidents last year, up from 735 in 2019.

Fifteen of the 18 pedestrian deaths last year were of people above 60. Seniors made up 83 per cent of total pedestrian deaths, up from nearly 70 per cent in 2019. But the number of fatalities involving seniors fell from 27 in 2019 to 15 last year.

Half of these deaths were the result of jaywalking.

"I think they are a really vulnerable group because as they get older, their reflexes are slower," said Superintendent Jimmy Law, commanding officer of the Traffic Police's Road Safety Branch.

"Through our engagement efforts, we hope to convince them to use the pedestrian crossing, for example, rather than dash across the road."

Recognising the deterioration of eye health may lead to impaired vision and affect the safety of road users, Traffic Police and the Singapore Road Safety Council have partnered with the Singapore Optometric Association to develop an eye care kit. The kit, which will be distributed to seniors, includes four tests that check peripheral vision and the ability to distinguish details and colour contrasts.