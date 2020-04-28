Fight Covid-19 via virtual hackathon with IBM, SCDF

Global technology company IBM and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) are organising a virtual hackathon.

It is called the Lifesavers' Innovation Challenge, and participants have to build smart solutions for the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press release yesterday, IBM said this includes the use of cloud technology in emergency medical services, climate change responsiveness and crisis management during the coronavirus outbreak.

The competition is unique to Singapore and will be held virtually from June 13 to 15.

The top five teams will win cloud credits of US$120,000 (S$170,00) from IBM, total cash prizes of $25,000 and an internship opportunity with SCDF.

From now till May 13, interested participants can register online at scdf.gov.sg/scdf_innovation_challenge/About

Globally, IBM announced its Call for Code Global Challenge last month, now in its third year.

This is to invite participants to take on climate change and the world's response to Covid-19 by building applications on open source software.

SCDF's Deputy Commissioner for future technology and public safety Teong How Hwa said the Challenge can serve as a platform for Singaporeans to understand how coding can combat challenges in lifesaving.

He said: "This inaugural collaboration with IBM further positions SCDF at the new frontier of challenges and opportunities, innovating toward a safer and more informed future." - TATIANA MOHAMAD ROSLI