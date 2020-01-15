Filipina jailed for giving fake diploma, transcript in PR application

She submitted a fake diploma and transcript to back her claim that she attended a private university in Manila when applying for permanent residency (PR) here for herself in 2008 and for her daughter in 2009.

Noriza Dancel De Luna, 38, was jailed for seven weeks yesterday on two counts of providing false statements on her PR applications.

The Filipino woman was arrested on Oct 25, 2017, after the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) conducted checks with the Centro Escolar University, which revealed De Luna had no records of enrolment at the school.

The diploma and transcript she submitted also did not originate from the school's office.

An ICA spokesman said it takes a serious view of people who provide false information or conceal material facts during their applications for any Singapore immigration facility.

They will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law and their immigration facilities may be deprived or revoked. The statuses of their family members will also be reviewed.

It is not clear if the PR statuses of De Luna and her daughter, Tayde Deevy Rick De Luna, have been revoked. The daughter's age was not revealed.

This is not De Luna's first offence.

She was fined $50,000 in 2012 for operating as an unlicensed employment agent and fined $2,500 for employing her Filipino husband, William Tolentino Caladiao, without a valid work pass.

She had enlisted her husband, who was in Singapore on a social visit pass, to run one of two illegal agencies she had set up. Caladiao was fined $20,000 for abetting De Luna. - KOK YUFENG