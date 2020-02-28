Fined for illegally importing contaminated 'high-risk' coriander

A man who imported more than 450kg of illegal coriander was fined $3,000 on Wednesday.

Goh Chee Wee, 47, a partner with wholesaler Daily Go Fresh, pleaded guilty to one charge under the Control of Plants Act.

At about 1pm on Oct 7 last year, officers from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) inspected a truck at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre and seized 456kg of coriander.

The truck had brought in fresh fruits and vegetables from Thailand, imported by Daily Go Fresh.

A sample of the coriander was tested for pesticide residue and failed the compliance test.

The seized vegetables were destroyed on Oct 11 last year.

SFA prosecutor Liow Chin Chog said the undeclared coriander was categorised as a "high-risk vegetable" for pesticide residue contamination, and posed a food safety risk to consumers.

SFA issued a statement on the case on Wednesday saying that food imports must meet its requirements and food safety standards.

Food in Singapore can be imported only by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.

For illegally importing the vegetable, Goh could have been jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $10,000, or both. - DAVID SUN