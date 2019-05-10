Finger lickin' good deed
Children from the Pertapis Children's Home tucked into a KFC meal during an iftar event at the KFC at Stadium Boulevard last night. KFC Singapore, in partnership with the home, organised the event for 37 children aged seven to 12. They also enjoyed games, balloon sculptures and a magic show. Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Education Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim was the guest of honour.
