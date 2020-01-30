Singapore

Fire breaks out at Concord Primary School after CNY break

The fire broke out at Concord Primary School at about 10.30am yesterday. PHOTO: TNP READER
Tatiana Mohamad Rosli
Jan 30, 2020 06:00 am

A fire broke out yesterday morning at Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

It happened around 10.30am on the first day of school after the Chinese New Year holidays.

About 1,400 students and staff were evacuated to a sheltered assembly area, the school told The New Paper.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman told TNP that the fire, which occurred at a sports equipment storage room, was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel.

No injuries were reported.

