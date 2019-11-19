Fire destroys Tai Seng warehouse rooftop

Water jets were used to fight the fire.

(Above) The rooftop of the warehouse was reduced to a metal frame.

A fire gutted the rooftop of a storage warehouse in Tai Seng yesterday.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 29 Kim Chuan Drive at about 11.35am.

About 40 firefighters were deployed. There were no reported injuries.

A total of 14 emergency vehicles were sent to the scene, and firefighters found the fire raging at the rooftop of the warehouse.

The fire involved kitchenware and other household goods.

SCDF said its firefighters had to climb a narrow and debris-filled stairway to conduct the operation.

Three water jets were used at the height of the operation.

Four occupants self-evacuated before SCDF arrived.

EXTINGUISHED

The fire was extinguished at about 12.45pm, and was followed up with damping down operations to prevent any potential rekindling of the fire from hot surfaces.

Photos of the scene posted on SCDF's Facebook page showed numerous kettles and cardboard boxes damaged in the fire.

The rooftop was also reduced to a barren metal frame, with the damaged items in blackened piles.

The address is the site of GHL & Co, a company selling a variety of household goods.

The company could not be contacted for comment.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.