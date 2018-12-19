Fire at Jean Yip Loft, one man taken to hospital

The fire in Chinatown involved the contents of a shop and was extinguished using one water jet.

A fire broke out at Jean Yip Loft in Chinatown on Monday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at the building at 307 New Bridge Road at around 3.10pm.

The fire involved the contents of a shop and was extinguished using one water jet.

A man was taken to the Singapore General Hospital. No further details were given.

SCDF said it is investigating the cause of the fire.

Citizen journalism website Stomp reported yesterday that several of its contributors had seen the fire.

One of them took a photo when he passed by the scene. The picture shows smoke billowing from the building, with SCDF officers at the scene.

Other contributors told Stomp they saw fire engines rushing out of the Central Fire Station towards Chinatown.

When The Straits Times contacted beauty company Jean Yip's main office, an administrator said the fire was not big and that the outlet at the affected building was closed as it was being cleaned up.

"There is still a smell from the fire but we will open as soon as possible," he added.

The New Paper reported in 2015 that a fire had broken out in that building.

One woman in her 40s was taken to the Singapore General Hospital for shortness of breath during that incident.

- GOH YAN HAN