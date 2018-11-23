Firefly to suspend all flights to Singapore from Dec 1 over move

The new passenger terminal at the Seletar Airport.

Malaysian airline Firefly will suspend all flights to Singapore with effect from Dec 1, the day it was scheduled to transfer its operations from Changi to Seletar Airport.

In a notice on its website, the airline said it would resume services once the relevant authorities can sort out regulatory issues on its move to Seletar.

Firefly, a full subsidiary of Malaysia Airlines, did not elaborate on its decision to suspend flights, but The Straits Times understands it is in discussion with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

A spokesman for Changi Airport Group (CAG), which runs Seletar Airport, told The Straits Times it has been working with Firefly since 2014 to prepare for the move.

"Singapore has made all preparations and approved all applications by Firefly to conduct scheduled turboprop operations at Seletar Airport from Dec 1, 2018."

The airline said in its notice: "Firefly confirms it has had to suspend flights into Singapore effective Dec 1, 2018 until the relevant authorities have cleared remaining matters in relation to the Singapore authority's plans to move turboprop operations from Changi ... to Seletar."

The plan was for Firefly to move to a new passenger terminal that opened on Monday for scheduled commercial flights, chartered business flights and private jets.

CAG, which announced its opening, said all turboprop operations at Changi will move to the new Seletar Airport terminal from Dec 1.

Seletar Airport will handle scheduled turboprop flights in Singapore from that day, it said.

Only Firefly operates turboprop flights to Changi.

In its notice, the airline said: "Firefly has not been provided any definitive timeline by the authorities for the delay. Upon final approval from the authorities, Firefly will then resume its flights into Singapore.

"In the meantime, arrangements are being made for all affected passengers. We apologise to passengers for the inconvenience caused."

It is believed that at least 12,000 people have confirmed bookings on Firefly flights from Dec 1.

A Firefly spokesman had told The Straits Times on Monday: "We will move to Seletar Airport for sure. As to when that will happen, we are still in the midst of settling some issues internally and with CAG."