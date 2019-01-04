Fireworks by international teams to light up River Hongbao

Visitors to this year's River Hongbao can expect old favourites like the giant God of Fortune lantern.

Fireworks displays by award-winning artists from Australia, China, Italy and the United States will light up this year's River Hongbao.

The 12-minute fireworks displays - the longest so far at the annual Chinese New Year festival - will take place on four nights (Feb 3, 4, 9 and 10), with each display planned by teams from a different country and featuring a different theme.

This year's teams have created fireworks shows in places such as San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, as well as at the Beijing and London Olympics.

This is the 33rd edition of the River Hongbao and it also coincides with the bicentennial celebrations.

"We have pulled out all the stops to make it a stand-out celebration," said Mr Ang Wei Neng, chairman of this year's River Hongbao organising committee.

MAJOR EVENT

Mr Ang, who is an MP for Jurong GRC, said River Hongbao 2019 is the first major event of the year in Singapore and it is expected to draw more than a million people.

He said: "It is an opportunity for Singaporeans of all ages to enjoy the majestic fireworks, have fun with the exhibits and participate through technology and social media."

One highlight this year is an interactive exhibition in a junk boat, which showcases 700 years of Singapore's history.

The exhibition features a three-minute animation tracing Singapore's history from 1820 to 1920 in colourful detail.

Visitors can expect favourites like the Zodiac animal lanterns and giant God of Fortune lantern, as well as new features like a wishing well in the shape of Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth.

River Hongbao 2019 will be held at The Float @ Marina Bay from Feb 3 to Feb 10, daily from 2pm to 11pm. Opening hours will be extended to 1am on Chinese New Year's Eve on Feb 4. Admission is free.