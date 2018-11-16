Firm honoured for retaining older workers

Mr Bryan Hunter (right) receiving the Tripartite Alliance Award for Age Inclusive Practices from Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

Mature workers are assets to companies, bringing with them years of experience.

That is why Aerospace Component Engineering Services (Aces), an aircraft maintenance company, has made special provisions to retain them.

Its general manager, Mr Bryan Hunter, 45, said it is important to recognise the contributions of mature workers.

It is this ethic that won Aces the Tripartite Alliance Award for Age Inclusive Practices. The award was presented to the company on Wednesday during the inaugural Tripartite Alliance Award ceremony at the Resorts World Convention Centre.

The awards were launched in February by the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation, and managed by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices.

It recognises companies that have implemented fair, responsible and progressive employment practices.

Mr Hunter said: "We need mature workers as they are essential to our success.

"The skills they bring are critical to not just productivity, but quality and safety as well."

Aces has three workers past their retirement age, with the oldest aged 75. It has about 10 workers past the age of 50. It has 47 employees in all.

Mr Hunter said: "We wanted to make sure there was an exchange of experience from older workers to younger workers and so implemented a buddy system where a mature worker is paired with a younger worker."

He said the oldest employee is one of the most productive.

"He has a zero absence rate, is always punctual, and we have no problems with his quality of work," Mr Hunter said.

"We have a policy that if mature workers want to stay on past retirement age, we will keep them."

He said Aces welcomes the award, and hopes other companies recognise the value of retaining mature workers.

He said: "I think it should be an integral part of any robust human resource policy across sectors."

A total of 24 organisations and eight individuals out of 152 submissions were recognised for their employment practices.