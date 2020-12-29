Firm which designed St George’s Towers BTO project wins top HDB award

Each block in St George's Towers has a sky terrace on the 24th storey where residents can enjoy views of the city and the Whampoa River.

The architecture firm behind the design of three blocks at St George's Towers Build-To-Order (BTO) project has bagged a top design award for Housing Board projects in a year that saw HDB name a record number of winners.

Built in the Kallang-Whampoa district, and towering over lower-rise developments in the mature estate, each block of St George's Towers boasts a sky terrace on the 24th storey fitted with fitness equipment and benches where residents can catch unblocked views of the city and the Whampoa River.

HDB yesterday gave out 35 awards for design, construction and engineering excellence, the largest number handed out since the HDB Awards started in 2008.

The winners were picked from a shortlist of 72 projects across the three categories.

The distinctive features of St George's Towers won Look Architects the HDB design award under the housing category. Unlike most HDB blocks, windows on the three blocks are laid out in a staggered format every six floors.

Launched in 2014, St George's Towers' 738 homes comprise studio apartments as well as three-room and four-room flats. Half the 151 studio apartments were set aside for seniors who wished to move to a smaller flat in the same town or within 2km of their previous flat, or live near or with their parents and married child.

Alkaff Vista at Bidadari, designed by ADDP Architects, was the other project which won the HDB design award under the same housing category.

The upgraded Hougang Town Centre, filled with fishing village imagery and a swamp-theme playground inspired by its past as a freshwater swamp, was lauded for its good design.

SQFT Architects led the project under the HDB's Remaking Our Heartland programme.

All 10 housing projects that bagged HDB construction awards achieved the Building and Construction Authority's quality benchmark Construction Quality Assessment System (Conquas) scores above 90.

Two BTO projects - Tampines GreenView and Meadow Spring @ Yishun - by Ho Lee Construction and BHCC Construction respectively were awarded the Conquas Star rating, the highest possible accolade for construction and workmanship.

HDB chief executive Cheong Koon Hean said the large number of awards this year affirms the high standards achieved by industry partners in helping HDB create a quality living environment.

"Our architectural and engineering consultants have displayed excellent consideration of site context and produced well thought-out, attractive and creative designs, while our building contractors have innovatively overcome constraints and displayed high construction productivity and efficiency," said Dr Cheong.