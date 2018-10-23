First Car-Free Weekend to start on Friday

The Car-Free Sunday event will stretch over three days this month, to allow more to experience parts of the city centre unclogged by traffic with Singapore's first Car-Free Weekend event.

It first began in February 2016, as part of a six-month trial in line with the Republic's car-lite initiatives. It has since become a regular affair.

Last held in July, Car-Free Sunday is usually held on the last Sunday of the month. This time, the event will start this Friday, with the closure of Telok Ayer Street and Amoy Street between 11am and 3pm.

Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) chief executive officer Lim Eng Hwee said: "With the support from our network of partners, we have a full line-up of very interesting programmes over three days, transforming the streets and public spaces in the Civic District and Telok Ayer Conservation Area into vibrant activity hubs."

When asked if future iterations of the event would also stretch over a weekend, a URA spokesman said: "We are reviewing the plans for Car-Free Sunday SG, including its format, venue and frequency, and will share the plans when ready."

In April, one-north held the first Car-Free Sunday event outside the Civic District and Telok Ayer area.

On Friday, there will be guided tours of Thian Hock Keng Temple, while landmarks such as the Singapore Yu Huang Gong and Nagore Dargah Indian Muslim Heritage Centre will be open to visitors.

On Saturday evening, Anderson Bridge and Connaught Drive in the Civic District, as well as parts of the Telok Ayer Conservation Area such as McCallum Street and Boon Tat Street, will be closed to traffic.

The third Parks Festival, organised by the National Parks Board (NParks), will run from 5pm to 11pm on Saturday evening at Esplanade Park and Empress Lawn.

It will feature food trucks along Fullerton Road, a pet lovers' corner and live music with the Live Out Loud: Battle of the Bands programme as well as the 10th instalment of NParks' concert series Rockestra, with bands such as Jive Talkin'.

On Sunday morning, 5.5km of roads in the Civic and Central Business districts, as well as the Telok Ayer Conservation Area, will be closed to traffic between 8am and noon, allowing people to roam around the area freely.

Between 9am and 11 am, visitors can try using a pedal go-kart around Telok Ayer and the CBD.

There will be a dance carnival, Got To Move Spotlight, organised by the National Arts Council. There will also be bike rentals, as well as outdoor yoga and sports events.