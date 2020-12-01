First day of new reusable mask collection a breeze

Residents queueing to collect their free mask kits at Bukit Panjang Community Club yesterday. A total of 1,200 vending machines are located islandwide at more than 800 locations.

Collecting the new reusable face masks was a smooth process for many Singapore residents on the first day of distribution by Temasek Foundation yesterday.

Those whom The Straits Times spoke to said the vending machines were easy to use as they simply had to select their mask size and scan their identification card.

Each person is entitled to a free mask kit, which contains a pair of reusable masks and three mask filters.

A total of 1,200 vending machines are located islandwide at more than 800 locations, including bus interchanges, community centres and residents' committee centres, as well as Temasek Shophouse and Plaza Singapura, in this third round of mask distribution by the foundation.

When ST visited Chong Pang Community Club and Nee Soon Central Community Club yesterday morning, there were short queues of five to six people at each vending machine.

Staff and volunteers were also deployed at most locations to help users select the correct mask sizes.

The masks are available in four sizes - small, medium, large and extra large - with the small ones intended for children under eight.

A resident, 67, who wanted to be known only as Mr Goh, collected a large-sized mask at Chong Pang Community Centre. He said that having staff members around helped him select his size more accurately.

Another resident, who declined to be named, was there with her daughter to collect the masks. She said: "I didn't have any issues determining the size of the masks as I often buy masks for the family so I have a good gauge of what to get."

The girl said she had selected the medium size for herself instead of small as her mother had suggested that they save them for future use.

TIMELY

Ms Angela Koh, 61, who works in procurement, was collecting masks for herself and her mother-in-law at Hwi Yoh Community Centre.

She felt this round of mask distribution was timely, and she hoped the masks would be as comfortable as the previous ones. "I have been using the masks given out by Temasek in the previous round of distribution, which have become loose from frequent washing so it is time for a change," she said.

She picked a large-sized mask for herself as its measurements were close to the medium-sized ones but could cover a larger area of her face, especially at the chin.

The mask distribution exercise will end on Dec 13. More information can be found at stayprepared.sg/masks.