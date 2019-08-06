First female recipient of Singapore Police Force scholarship

She is the first female recipient of the Singapore Police Force Scholarship since it was first awarded in 1979.

But she is not fazed by the pressure of living up to expectations.

Miss Shermaine Ang, 19, who will be reading history at the University of Oxford, even hopes to be on the front line of police work when she returns.

Miss Ang chose history as she is interested in understanding human nature, which she thinks may be applicable in her work in the police force.

She said: "I am thankful to be given the opportunity and hope I can show that women are able to play a significant part in defending the country.

"Being given the award shows that being able to defend your country is not limited by gender or any... perceived incapability that you may have."

The plucky young woman is one of four recipients of the scholarship this year. The others are Mr Justin Quek, 19, Mr Warren Liow, 19, and Mr Yiik Chia, 20.

On completion of their studies, all four will undergo training at the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Training Command.

The Ministry of Home Affairs awarded a total of 23 scholarships - including these four - at the Home Team Scholarship Award Ceremony 2019 held at the Istana yesterday.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, the guest of honour, said he is heartened that over the years, law enforcement has moved away from being a male-dominated profession.

He said: "I hope that Shermaine will inspire many more young women to take up the challenge of policing."

The SPF is celebrating 70 years of women in policing this year.

Miss Ang said she decided to join the SPF after a sharing session by the police in her second year of junior college.

The former Hwa Chong Institution student said: "I learnt how the SPF is helping the community in different ways, so that was something true to me."

She recalled how she had asked the female police officer if it had been difficult to work in a male-dominated environment. "She said it doesn't matter whether you are male or female, if you are capable, you'll be given an opportunity."