First imported coronavirus case since May 10, with 407 new infections

A Bangladeshi man who came to Singapore to seek medical treatment that was not related Covid-19 later tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first imported case here since May 10.

He is among the 407 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The patient arrived in Singapore on Wednesday. His health declaration submitted before immigration clearance indicated that he did not have any symptoms, and had not been diagnosed or suspected to have the infection. He was subsequently tested for Covid-19 and his results came back positive on Saturday.

MOH said he was placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and could leave his designated place of residence only for medical consultation and follow-up. It added that contact tracing is ongoing, and identified close contacts have been placed on quarantine.

Foreign workers living in dormitories made up 397 of yesterday's cases.

Of the remaining nine, four are Singaporeans. One is a work pass holder and four are work permit holders.

Five of the nine were found to be linked to previously announced cases, while the rest are unlinked.

Overall, MOH said that in the past two weeks, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of eight per day, while the number of unlinked cases in the community is also an average of eight per day.

The director of schools at the Ministry of Education, Ms Liew Wei Li, said yesterday that the 47 students who were in close contact with a student who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday have all tested negative for the virus.

The 15-year-old student from St Anthony's Canossian Secondary School had been in close contact with the students and 12 staff members before her serological test result came back positive.

PAST INFECTION

A positive serological test is indicative of a past infection, MOH had said, adding that the epidemiological evidence points to the likelihood that she had been infected during the circuit breaker period.

The Straits Times understands that the test results for the staff members have not been confirmed yet.

All 59 people are well and have been put on leave of absence or home quarantine, said Ms Liew.

By the numbers

407 New cases

26 Deaths

9 New cases in community

29579 Total recovered

40604 Total cases

238 Total in hospital

781 Discharged yesterday

2 In intensive care unit