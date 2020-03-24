First person to die of virus here cremated at Mandai Crematorium

The Singaporean woman, 75, named as Madam Loy Kock Eng, was cremated after an hour-long memorial service attended by about 40 relatives and friends.

The first Singaporean to die from Covid-19 complications was cremated on Sunday evening at the Mandai Crematorium, according to Chinese media reports.

The 75-year-old woman, who had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension, died in hospital at 7.52am last Saturday.

She had tested positive for the virus on Feb 23.

The woman, known as Case 90, was linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore in Paya Lebar Road and was the first of two Covid-19 deaths here.

The second was a 64-year-old Indonesian national who had arrived in Singapore on March 13. He had pneumonia and a history of heart disease and died at 10.15am last Saturday.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the Singaporean woman was cremated after an hour-long memorial service attended by about 40 relatives and friends.

The coffin was handled by two funeral service workers wearing masks and protective gear.

The woman, whom Shin Min named as Madam Loy Kock Eng, had reported onset of symptoms on Feb 9 and sought treatment at a general practitioner's clinic three times before she was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Feb 23.

She was confirmed to have Covid-19 the same day and had been in the intensive care unit since and developed serious complications, a Ministry of Health statement had said.

Before she was admitted to the hospital, the woman had kept mostly to her home in Bishan Street 12, the ministry added.

A church friend told Shin Min the woman had attended The Life Church and Missions Singapore for about three years, and was a reserved person who was active and practised qigong.

She is linked to the second-largest virus cluster in Singapore, with 33 patients and comprising two church sub-clusters.